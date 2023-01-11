Here's Why Michelle Yeoh Asked Golden Globes to 'Shut up'
Michelle Yeoh won the Best Actress Golden Globe for Everything Everywhere All At Once.
Michelle Yeoh won her first Golden Globe on Tuesday for Everything Everywhere All At Once. During her acceptance speech, she jokingly told the awards show’s producers to “shut up” after trying to cut her speech short.
“I can beat you up,” said Yeoh as music started to play midway through her remarks. “And that’s serious.”
Michelle Yeoh was honoured in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy category for the film, which is directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.
“I’m just going to stand here and take this all in,” she said, clutching the gold statue. “40 years… I’m not letting go of this.”
She added, “When I first came to Hollywood, it was a dream come true… until I got here. I came here and was told, ‘You’re a minority.'”
Yeoh has worked with acclaimed directors, including Steven Spielberg, Rob Marshall and James Cameron. But the 60-year-old said that opportunities began to dry up as she got older.
“I thought, ‘Hey, come on girl. You had a really, really good run,'” she said.
And then came Everything Everywhere All at Once. Yeoh said the movie was "a gift"
“Thank you A24 for believing in these two goofy, insanely smart, wonderful geniuses, [directors Kwan and Scheinert], who had the courage to write about a very ordinary immigrant, aging woman, mother, daughter,” she said.
She continued, “I was given this gift of playing this woman who resonated so deeply with me and with so many people because, at the end of the day, in whatever universe she was at, she was fighting for love, for her family.”
She gave a shoutout to co-stars Stephanie Hsu, Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan. “This is also for all the shoulders that I stand on, all who came before me, who look like me, and all who are going on this journey with me forward,” Yeoh said.
