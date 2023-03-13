'The Future Is Female': Guneet Monga On The Elephant Whisperers' Oscar Win
The Elephant Whisperers bagged an Oscar in the Best Documentary Short category.
Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga's Netflix documentary The Elephant Whisperers won an Oscar in the Best Documentary Short Film category. Monga took to her social media to talk about the historic win and she also shared a statement regarding the same.
The film was competing against Haulout, How Do You Measure a Year?, The Martha Mitchell Effect and Stranger At The Gate.
Monga took to Instagram to thank her friends and family. She also went on to write, "Tonight is historic as this is the first ever Oscar for an Indian production. Thank you Mom Dad Guruji Shukrana To my Co-Producer Achin Jain, Team Sikhya, Netlflix, Aloke, Sarafina, WME Bash Sanjana. My lovely Husband Sunny. Kartiki for bringing & weaving this story"
While her statement read: “This is an incredibly powerful and historical moment. We as two women from India, stood on that global stage making this historical win. I’m so proud of this film, this moment and proud of my amazing team at Sikhya Entertainment, that an independent production house from India has made the history to be the first ever Indian film by an Indian production to win an Oscar."
"My heart is racing with all the joy, love, excitement in the moment. I’m so grateful to Kartiki, the wonderful visionary that she is. Netflix gave us the biggest stage in the world and supported us n believed in us all the way. Today I can say, the future for Indian cinema is audacious, the future is here and not to forget the future is truly female," the statement added.
The film is produced by Achin Jain and Guneet Monga and directed by Kartiki Gonsalves. The film follows Bomman and Bellie, a couple in South India, who devote their lives to caring for two orphaned baby elephants.
