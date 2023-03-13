Oscars 2023 Live Updates: 'Naatu Naatu' Wins Oscar for 'Best Original Song'

In India's second big win for the night after The Elephant Whisperers, the hit track 'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamouli's RRR wins the Oscar for 'Best Original Song.

In his acceptance speech, MM Keeravani says, "I grew up listening to 'The Carpenters' and now here I am with the Oscars."

Picking from the 'The Carpenters' track 'Top of the World', he adds in singsong, "There was only one wish on my mind, so was Rajamouli's and my family's. RRR has to win, pride of every Indian and must put me on the top of the world."