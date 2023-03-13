Oscars 2023 Live Updates: 'Naatu Naatu' Wins Oscar for 'Best Original Song'

Jr NTR and Ram Charan in a still from 'Naatu Naatu'.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
95th Academy Awards Live Updates: The 2023 Oscars are being held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. This year, three Indian films secured nominations: the RRR song Naatu Naatu for Best Original Song, Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes for Documentary Feature Film, and Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga's The Elephant Whisperers for Documentary Short Film.
Everything Everywhere All At Once is leading the nominations with 11 nods. Here are the live updates for the 95th Academy Awards.
In India's second big win for the night after The Elephant Whisperers, the hit track 'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamouli's RRR wins the Oscar for 'Best Original Song.
In his acceptance speech, MM Keeravani says, "I grew up listening to 'The Carpenters' and now here I am with the Oscars."
Picking from the 'The Carpenters' track 'Top of the World', he adds in singsong, "There was only one wish on my mind, so was Rajamouli's and my family's. RRR has to win, pride of every Indian and must put me on the top of the world."
The Oscar for 'Achievement in Sound' goes to Top Gun: Maverick and the voiceover informs that the film's soundtrack includes sounds from actual aircrafts and jet engines.
The film won against All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, Elvis, and The Batman.
Top Gun: Maverick, directed by Joseph Kosinski, stars Tom Cruise in the lead.
Women Talking, directed and written by Sarah Polley, wins the Oscar for 'Adapted Screenplay'. The film is based on the novel of the same name by Miriam Toews and is inspired by real-life events.
The films stars Rooney Mara, Judith Ivey, and Frances McDormand among others.
Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield announce Everything Everywhere All at Once as the winner for 'Best Original Screenplay'. Daniel Scheinert thanks teachers who 'changed his life', many being public school teachers and Daniel Kwan thanks his wife and his co-director, among others.
The other nominees under the category were The Banshees of Inisherin, The Fabelmans, Tár, and Triangle of Sadness.
After the donkey from The Banshees of Inisherin, the bear clearly not from Cocaine Bear makes an appearance at the Oscars 2023 with the film's director Elizabeth Banks.
Banks announces Avatar: The Way of Water as the winner for 'Best Visual Effects'.
It's a good day for All Quiet on the Western Front. After winning Oscars under the 'Best International Film' and 'Best Cinematography' (James Friend), the film also takes home the award for 'Best Production Design'.
The film's production design was done by Christian M. Goldbeck with set decoration by Ernestine Hipper.
Soon after, Volker Bertelmann secures another win for the film for 'Original Score'.
Kartiki Gonsalves' documentary The Elephant Whisperers, produced by Guneet Monga, wins the award for 'Best Documentary Short'. While accepting her award, Gonsalves says, “I stand her today to speak for the sacred bond between us and out natural world. For the respect of indigenous communities, and empathy towards other living beings we share our space with. And finally for coexistence.”
"Thank you to the Academy for recognising our film and highlighting Indigenous people and animals," Gonsalves adds, further dedicating her award to the tribal couple the short focuses on, Bomman and Bellie, for their wisdom.
"To my motherland India," Gonsalves concludes.
The Oscar for 'Best International Film' goes to Germany for All Quiet on the Western Front. The film is only the eighth non-English film to be nominated for 'Best International Feature' and 'Best Picture' in the same year.
The award for 'Best Animated Short' goes to The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.
Deepika Padukone takes the stage to announce a special performance of the RRR song 'Naatu Naatu' at the Oscars. During her speech, she says "It plays during a pivotal scene in RRR. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film's anti-colonialist themes, it's also a total banger."
Her announcement is followed by a striking and foot-tapping performance. 'Naatu Naatu' is nominated under the 'Best Original Song' category at the 95th Academy Awards and is competing with 'Applause', 'Lift Me Up', 'Hold My Hand', and 'This Is A Life'.
Here's a glimpse into the performance:
The official RRR Twitter handle shared a picture from the theatre with the caption, "Standing ovation for #NaatuNaatu Performance at the #Oscars95."
'Naatu Naatu' performance receives standing ovation.
After a stirring performance of the Oscar-nominated song 'This Is a Life' by actor Stephanie Hsu, the trio Son Lux, and David Byrne, the award for Makeup and Hairstyling is announced.
The Oscar goes to Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley for the Brendan Fraser-starrer The Whale.
Paul Dano and Julia Louis-Dreyfus then present the award for 'Best Costume Design' and Ruth Carter wins for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Carter becomes the first Black woman to win multiple Oscars in any category.
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio wins 'Best Animated Feature' and the filmmaker, in his accepting speech, says, "Animation is not a genre and animation is ready to be taken to the next step. We are all ready for it. Please help us keep animation in the conversation"
An Irish Goodbye is taking home the Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film. Soon after, James Friend takes home the award for 'Best Cinematography' for All Quiet on the Western Front.
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio won the Oscar for 'Best Animated Feature'.
Riz Ahmed and Ahmir 'Questlove' Thompson present the award for 'Documentary Feature'. The award goes to Navalny. The other nominees were All That Breathes, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Fire of Love, and A House Made of Splinters.
Alexei Navalny's wife Yulia says, "My husband is in prison just for telling the truth. Alexei, I'm dreaming of the day when you will be free and our country will be free. Stay strong my love."
And the Oscar for "I know it looks like I'm standing up here alone. But I am hundreds of people. I am the Daniels, Jonathan, the entire crew, my BAE Michelle (Yeoh), the entire group of artistes who made this movie, we just won an Oscar."
She further thanked her family and all her fans for supporting her films all these years. This was Curtis' first Oscar nomination and win. Others competing for the award were Curtis' co-star Stephanie Hsu, and Angela Basset, Hong Chau and Kerry Condon.
Ke Huy Quan thanked his mother, his co-stars and Everything Everywhere All At Once directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert after he won the 'Best Actor in a Supporting Role' Oscar.
"This is the American dream. Thank you to my mom for all the sacrifices she made to get me here... I owe everything to the love of my life, my wife Echo, who month after month, year after year for 20 years told me that one day my time will come," Quan says.
Both Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur made history with their wins at the 94th Oscars. Kotsur became the first deaf man to win an acting award at the Academy Awards for CODA (Best Supporting Actor).
Ariana DeBose won the award for 'Best Actress in a Supporting Role' for West Side Story, becoming the first openly queer woman to win in the category.
Best Original Song nominee Kaala Bhairava talked to The Hollywood Reporter about Naatu Naatu's success and their scheduled performance at the event.
Talking about the nomination, Bhairava says, "It feels great, It feels unbelievable. It's like a wild dream actually. To be here with our choreographer Prem Master (Prem Rakshith) and my co-singer Rahul Sipligunj... we are very grateful for The Academy for giving us the opportunity to perform a song here."
"We want to give you the best experience tonight. There's going to be a lot of singing and lot of dance and energy," he adds.
Talking about what makes 'Naatu Naatu' an Oscar-worthy track, Bhairava says, "I feel one of the main reasons is that the song is rooted to its nativity because that's the most beautiful part of the Oscars. People from all across the world coming together and representing their own culture and their movies."
'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamouli's RRR is nominated for Original Song.
Host Jimmy Kimmel kicks off Oscars night by congratulating nominees who've secured their first nod for the prestigious awards. This year, every Best Actor nominee is a first time nominee, a first in 88 years.
The nominees are Brendan Fraser, Paul Mescal, Austin Butler, Colin Farrell, and Bill Nighy. Everything Everywhere All at Once actor Ke Huy Quan also received special mention.