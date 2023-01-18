An Ode to Asian Immigrant Women Doing 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Everything Everywhere All at Once blew my mind. Yes, it's chaos and absurdity at an extravagant scale – and it's nothing like I've ever seen before.

But that's just not it. The audacity of the filmmakers, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, to turn an Asian immigrant woman's mediocrity into a superpower – now, that's something.

As women, we are often reminded that we must strive to be special. That's the only way we'll make it in a man's world, we're told. A woman who succeeds in life against all odds – isn't that a movie we'd watch over and over again?