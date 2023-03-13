Oscars Live Updates: The Daniels Win Best Director For 'Everything Everywhere..'
Oscars 2023 Live Updates: The 95th Academy Awards are being held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
95th Academy Awards Live Updates: The 2023 Oscars are being held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. This year, three Indian films secured nominations: the RRR song Naatu Naatu for Best Original Song, Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes for Documentary Feature Film, and Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga's The Elephant Whisperers for Documentary Short Film.
Everything Everywhere All At Once is leading the nominations with 11 nods. Here are the live updates for the 95th Academy Awards.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Oscars 2023 Live Updates: Another Win for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'! The Daniels Win 'Directing' Oscar
Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, aka The Daniels, win the Oscar for 'Directing' for their film Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Daniel Scheinert thanks his parents for never quashing his creativity, adding that 'drag is a threat to nobody' in wake of anti-drag legislations gaining traction in the US.
Kwan dedicates the award to the brilliant cast of Everything Everywhere All at Once and his immigrant parents' struggles and triumphs.
Oscars 2023 Live Updates: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Is Back on Stage as Paul Rogers Accepts ‘Best Editing’ Oscar
The star-studded night continues with Paul Rogers winning an Oscar for 'Editing' for The Daniels' film Everything Everywhere All at Once. The film is the highest-nominated film at the 95th Academy Awards and also won a trophy for 'Best Original Screenplay'.
Oscars 2023 Live Updates: 'Naatu Naatu' From 'RRR' Wins Oscar for 'Best Original Song'
In India's second big win for the night after The Elephant Whisperers, the hit track 'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamouli's RRR wins the Oscar for 'Best Original Song.
In his acceptance speech, MM Keeravani says, "I grew up listening to 'The Carpenters' and now here I am with the Oscars."
Picking from the 'The Carpenters' track 'Top of the World', he adds in singsong, "There was only one wish on my mind, so was Rajamouli's and my family's. RRR has to win, pride of every Indian and must put me on the top of the world."
Oscars 2023 Live Updates: Top Gun: Maverick Wins for 'Achievement in Sound'
The Oscar for 'Achievement in Sound' goes to Top Gun: Maverick and the voiceover informs that the film's soundtrack includes sounds from actual aircrafts and jet engines.
The film won against All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, Elvis, and The Batman.
Top Gun: Maverick, directed by Joseph Kosinski, stars Tom Cruise in the lead.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.