Michelle Yeoh Becomes the First Asian Woman to Win Best Actress at Oscars

Michelle Yeoh became the first Asian woman to win the Best Actress award at the Oscars.
"For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities. This is proof to dream big and dreams do come true," said a teary-eyed Michelle Yeoh in her acceptance award at the 95th Academy Awards.
Yeoh not only won the Best Actress award for her phenomenal performance in the sci-fi fiction Everything Everywhere All At Once, but also created history as she became the first-ever Asian woman to be honoured with the award.
Michelle Yeoh who has been vocal about the struggles faced by and people of colour in the industry gave an inspiring speech that despite setbacks, 'dreams do come true'.
In her speech, she addressed women and said, " Ladies, don’t let anybody tell you you’re ever past your prime." Michelle while dedicating the award to her mother added, "(To) all the moms in the world, because they really are the superheroes and without them, none of us would be here tonight.”
Her rousing speech was met with resounding applause and appreciation from everyone at the Oscars and people online. Relating to her experience as an immigrant, many users felt emotional after her win.
One user wrote, "As an Asian American woman, I often feel like I'm fighting an endless, heartrending battle against centuries of deeply rooted racism and misogyny. Michelle Yeoh's well-deserved triumphs are such a vindication. I'm absolutely bawling right now"
Another user wrote, "Out of the million multi universes and timelines to exist for Michelle Yeoh, she proves she is living in an even better one for her with this win - and good for her"
Here are some more reactions to her momentous win:
