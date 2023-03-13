Michelle Yeoh Becomes the First Asian Woman to Win Best Actress at Oscars

Michelle Yeoh who has been vocal about the struggles faced by immigrants and people of colour in the industry gave an inspiring speech that despite setbacks, 'dreams do come true'.

In her speech, she addressed women and said, " Ladies, don’t let anybody tell you you’re ever past your prime." Michelle while dedicating the award to her mother added, "(To) all the moms in the world, because they really are the superheroes and without them, none of us would be here tonight.”

Her rousing speech was met with resounding applause and appreciation from everyone at the Oscars and people online. Relating to her experience as an immigrant, many users felt emotional after her win.