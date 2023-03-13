Watch: Deepika Padukone Introduces 'Naatu Naatu'; Song Takes Oscars by Storm

"An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match have made this next song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in RRR... In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film's anti-colonialist themes, it's also a total banger. Do you know Naatu? You're about to", Deepika introduced 'Naatu Naatu' amidst claps and cheers.

The performance was followed by a standing ovation.