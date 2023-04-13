Shah Rukh Khan, SS Rajmouli Among Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2023

Shah Rukh Khan and SS Rajamouli among Time's 100 most influential people.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan, filmmaker SS Rajamouli, author Salman Rushdie, and television host and judge Padma Lakshmi are among the world's 100 most influential people, announced Time Magazine on 13 April.
The list also includes US President Joe Biden, King Charles, star icon Bella Hadid, Syrian-born swimmers and activists Sara Mardini and Yusra Mardini, billionaire CEO Elon Musk, and popular singer Beyonce.
According to PTI, actor Deepika Padukone, who wrote Shah Rukh's profile, said, "For someone who has known him intimately and cares for him deeply, 150 words will never do justice to the phenomenon that is Shah Rukh Khan."
She further added, "Shah Rukh will be known forever as one of the greatest actors of all time. But what truly sets him apart is his mind, his chivalry, and his generosity. The list goes on."
The Pathaan actor had topped the 2023 TIME100 poll, in which readers voted for the individuals they felt deserved a spot on Time's annual list of the most influential people. He scored more votes than Lionel Messi, earning 4 percent of more than 1.2 million votes cast, as per the PTI report.
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli at the Critics Choice Award.
For the RRR director, actor Alia Bhatt wrote, "He knows the audience he's serving. He knows what beats to hit, what turns to take. I call him the master storyteller because he genuinely loves the flair and abandon of stories. And he brings us together," PTI reported.
Bono, lead singer of the popular band U2, writing Rushdie's profile, said, "Terrorism wants to own and inhabit you, to hijack your day and haunt your night. Salman Rushdie has refused to be terrorised. Outside of his (Rushdie's) writing, this is the lesson of his life.
Salman Rushdie.
Comedian, actor, and Emmy-nominated writer Ali Wong, in her profile for Lakshmi, said that the television host’s genuine love of food and her smartness makes it electric to watch her as the host of ‘Top Chef’ and ‘Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi’. "It also helps that she’s drop-dead gorgeous," Wong said.
Padma Lakshmi.
In continuation of the PTI report, Emmy-nominated writer Ali Wong, in her profile for Lakshmi, said that her genuine love of food and her smartness makes it electric to watch her as the host of ‘Top Chef’ and ‘Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi’.
"It also helps that she’s drop-dead gorgeous. I’m always in awe of Padma because, yes, she really is that beautiful, talented, and charismatic. She’s iconic," Wong added.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)