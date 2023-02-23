‘SS Rajamouli Is Known as the Steven Spielberg of India’: Ram Charan

Ram attributed the Golden Globes award for the song 'Naatu Naatu' to Indian cinema and technicians. He added, “It’s tribute to Indian Cinema. This is the first time Golden Globes, Academy Awards and multiple other critics awards have recognised us. It is not just RRR, it is the Indian Cinema, Indian technicians who are being honoured. Just when we thought, we have achieved everything and it’s time to move on to the next film, west just showed up and showed us that it’s just the beginning."

SS Rajamouli's RRR has been nominated for Best Original Song at the Oscars. RRR stars Ram Charan and NTR Jr in the lead roles. Besides, the film also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, and Alison Doody in pivotal roles.

RRR premiered in theatres on 24 March 2022 and soon became a global hit. Besides winning the first Golden Globe for India, it has also bagged two Critics Choice Awards for Best Song and Best Foreign Language Film.