‘SS Rajamouli Is Known as the Steven Spielberg of India’: Ram Charan
SS Rajamouli's RRR has been nominated for Best Original Song at the Oscars.
Actor Ram Charan recently appeared on Good Morning America 3 on 23 February 2023 to talk about the success of his film RRR, his superhit song 'Naatu Naatu' and much more. He got candid about how he feels SS Rajamouli is the Steven Spielberg of India and how he hopes the director finds success in the West.
In the interview, the star spoke about how RRR is about friendship, camaraderie, brotherhood and praised the films director. He said,
“I think it is one of the finest writings of my director SS Rajamouli. He is known as the Steven Spielberg of India. I hope he ways his way to the global cinema very soon."Ram Charan, Actor
Ram attributed the Golden Globes award for the song 'Naatu Naatu' to Indian cinema and technicians. He added, “It’s tribute to Indian Cinema. This is the first time Golden Globes, Academy Awards and multiple other critics awards have recognised us. It is not just RRR, it is the Indian Cinema, Indian technicians who are being honoured. Just when we thought, we have achieved everything and it’s time to move on to the next film, west just showed up and showed us that it’s just the beginning."
SS Rajamouli's RRR has been nominated for Best Original Song at the Oscars. RRR stars Ram Charan and NTR Jr in the lead roles. Besides, the film also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, and Alison Doody in pivotal roles.
RRR premiered in theatres on 24 March 2022 and soon became a global hit. Besides winning the first Golden Globe for India, it has also bagged two Critics Choice Awards for Best Song and Best Foreign Language Film.
Topics: RRR SS Rajamouli Ram Charan
