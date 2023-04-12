Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos: Shah Rukh Khan & Farah Khan's Pics From a Shoot in Mumbai Leaked

Photos: Shah Rukh Khan & Farah Khan's Pics From a Shoot in Mumbai Leaked

Shah Rukh Khan was pictured shooting on a ferry in Mumbai.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

Shah Rukh Khan & Farah Khan's Pics From a Shoot in Mumbai Leaked

|

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Shah Rukh Khan &amp; Farah Khan's Pics From a Shoot in Mumbai Leaked</p></div>

Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming film Jawan, co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Directed by Atlee, the film is expected to hit theatres in October 2023.

On Wednesday, 12 April, several pictures of the star reportedly shooting for a song sequence in Mumbai surfaced on the internet. As per reports, Farah Khan was choreographing the song. In some pictures shared by the fans, SRK can be seen posing on a ferry with his crew members.

Here, take a look:

Shah Rukh Khan poses with his crew members for a picture.

Farah Khan at the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

Shah Rukh Khan on a ferry in Mumbai with crew.

Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan in Mumbai.

A leaked picture of the ferry.

Also ReadFiring Incident Inside Bathinda Military Station Leaves Four Army Jawans Dead

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT