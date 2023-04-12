Photos: Shah Rukh Khan & Farah Khan's Pics From a Shoot in Mumbai Leaked

Shah Rukh Khan & Farah Khan's Pics From a Shoot in Mumbai Leaked
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming film Jawan, co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Directed by Atlee, the film is expected to hit theatres in October 2023.
On Wednesday, 12 April, several pictures of the star reportedly shooting for a song sequence in Mumbai surfaced on the internet. As per reports, Farah Khan was choreographing the song. In some pictures shared by the fans, SRK can be seen posing on a ferry with his crew members.
Here, take a look:
Shah Rukh Khan poses with his crew members for a picture.
Farah Khan at the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.
Shah Rukh Khan on a ferry in Mumbai with crew.
Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan in Mumbai.
A leaked picture of the ferry.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)