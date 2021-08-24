Writer Called Out for Criticising Indian Food, Said It Is Based on Single Spice

Such is the incident that took place when Gene Weingarten, an American columnist in one of his pieces for The Washington Post wrote that he hated Indian food and that it was based on a single spice, a fact which is completely wrong.

The piece, titled, 'You can't make me eat these foods' talked about why Weingarten was not a fan of Indian food, along with some other dishes and cuisines that he mentioned.

However, since his claim was false, and Indian food is actually based on a range of herbs and spices, the website issued a corrigendum above the article as well.

It said, "A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that Indian cuisine is based on one spice, curry, and that Indian food is made up only of curries, types of stew. In fact, India’s vastly diverse cuisines use many spice blends and include many other types of dishes. The article has been corrected."