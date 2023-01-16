Why Shahrukh Khan Is Responsible For Uber Expensive Popcorn At The Movies

Shahrukh Khan has a lot to answer for.

I had a thousand plans for the bygone weekend. I am the uncrowned queen of self-sabotage. I go out of my way to make others happy and myself unhappy. I spend insane amounts of money on a whim but become a penny-pincher when it comes to fairly basic stuff. Like, buying popcorn at the movies.

As an intelligent reader can probably guess, I did not go to the movies during my off weekend. To mark my utterly futile protest against the Supreme Court order allowing cinema owners to stop patrons from bringing in food and beverages into their premises. As a result, I was miserable during the weekend.

I must, at this point admit, that I have never been able to resist the call of caramel popcorn; my bill for popcorn has always trumped the price of the priciest movie ticket in a Delhi-NCR multiplex.

But what does that have to do with Shahrukh Khan, you ask?