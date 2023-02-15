'The Romantics': Here's How Shah Rukh Khan & Aditya Chopra Became Friends

Shah Rukh's first Yash Chopra film was Darr, in which he was offered the role of the antagonist. Apparently, when no one else was willing to play the quintessential villain in the film, SRK was ready to be the bad guy.

Eventually, Darr, which also starred Juhi Chawla and Sunny Deol in lead roles, turned out to be a pathbreaker for SRK.

In The Romantics, SRK recalls that he first got the call for the film when he was watching Chopra's Lamhe.