ADVERTISEMENT

Pathaan Box Office Day 19: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Collects 946 Crore Worldwide

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
Pathaan Box Office Day 19: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Collects 946 Crore Worldwide
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is a roaring success at the box office. The Siddharth Anand directorial has managed to collect a whopping 946 crore gross worldwide. It is soon to cross 950 crore, according to reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pathaan, on its third Sunday, saw a massive jump again at the box office. It collected 13 crore in India. The film has now recorded $43.54 million in the overseas territories while nett collection in India stand at 489.05 crore (Hindi - 471.85 crore, Dubbed - 17.20 crore).

Pathaan is now the highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema and also the highest-grossing film of YRF’s Spy Universe. It is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe film series.

The film stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. It was released on 25 January in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

Also Read

Shah Rukh Khan Visits His ‘Jawan’ Co-star Nayanthara at Her Chennai Residence

Shah Rukh Khan Visits His ‘Jawan’ Co-star Nayanthara at Her Chennai Residence

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood

Topics:  Pathaan   Shah Rukh Khan 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×