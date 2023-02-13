Pathaan Box Office Day 19: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Collects 946 Crore Worldwide

Pathaan, on its third Sunday, saw a massive jump again at the box office. It collected 13 crore in India. The film has now recorded $43.54 million in the overseas territories while nett collection in India stand at 489.05 crore (Hindi - 471.85 crore, Dubbed - 17.20 crore).

Pathaan is now the highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema and also the highest-grossing film of YRF’s Spy Universe. It is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe film series.

The film stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. It was released on 25 January in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.