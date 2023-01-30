Pathaan's Politics Instils Hope, But Isn't the Answer to India's Hate Machine

"Wo ghalat Salahuddin Hussaini tha, ek madrase mein padhane wala maulana (He was the wrong Salahuddin Hussaini, a cleric teaching at a madrassa)," Shah Rukh Khan's character says in Pathaan as he goes on to save the madrassa, the maulana, and innocent kids studying in the religious school.

At a time when films – and the majoritarian society at large – constantly demonises maulanas and madrassas as those promoting extremism, Shah Rukh's defence comes as a welcome change.