'The Romantics' Review: Ode to Yash Chopra's Magic & Aditya Chopra's Intuition

The Romantics is an ode to YRF but more than that, it is a love letter to Indian cinema. Smriti Mundhra’s series puts a spotlight on how Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra came to make the films that they did which became irreplaceable parts of Indian cinema’s legacy in itself.

Just a primitive list like Waqt, Trishul, Kaala Patthar, Silsila, Noorie, Chandni, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Mohabbatein, and Bunty Aur Babli shows immense versatility.