Here's How Aamir Khan Has a 'Pathaan' Connection

Pathaan is a raging success at the box office. The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer has won the hearts of millions and has raked in over 500 crores in only five days since its release on 25 January. And although there are many reasons to praise the film, one of them being Salman Khan's guest appearance, there is one more.

It seems, Salman is not the only Khan with the Pathaan connection, Aamir Khan also seems to have a connection with the action-thriller.