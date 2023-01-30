ADVERTISEMENT

Here's How Aamir Khan Has a 'Pathaan' Connection

Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Pathaan' has taken the global box office by storm.

Pathaan is a raging success at the box office. The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer has won the hearts of millions and has raked in over 500 crores in only five days since its release on 25 January. And although there are many reasons to praise the film, one of them being Salman Khan's guest appearance, there is one more.

It seems, Salman is not the only Khan with the Pathaan connection, Aamir Khan also seems to have a connection with the action-thriller. 

It seems Aamir's sister, Nikhat Khan Hegde, appears in a cameo and shares the screen with Shah Rukh. She took to social media to repost a story and share the fun fact. 

As per reports, she plays an Afghan woman, who blesses Shah Rukh's character when he rescues their village during his first mission in the movie.

Pathaan marks Shah Rukh's comeback after over four years of being away from the cinemas. He will also be seen in Dunki and Jawan.

The film was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham in lead roles.

Topics:  Pathaan   Aamir Khan   Shah Rukh Khan 

