Shah Rukh Khan & Kajol's 'DDLJ' to Re-Release in Theatres This Valentine's Week
'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' is the longest-running film in the history of Indian cinema.
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's all-time blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), is all set to re-release on the big screens this Valentine's week, starting from 10 February. Directed by Aditya Chopra, the romantic comedy is the longest-running film in the history of Indian cinema. Now, DDLJ will see a wider release across India.
The makers of the iconic film, Yash Raj Films, confirmed the news on Thursday, 9 February.
Rohan Malhotra of Yash Raj Films shared in a statement, "We are constantly requested by the audience and fans throughout the year for a wider showcasing of the film so that they can again and again watch this milestone-setting film with their friends and family in theatres. This year, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, we are making their wish come true. DDLJ will be screened across India, starting February 10, for a period of one week only."
Sharing the announcement on social media, Yash Raj Films wrote, "Come fall in love with #DDLJ all over again, in cinemas tomorrow onwards for 1 week!"
Speaking about SRK's latest film Pathaan, which is currently the highest-grossing Hindi film in the world, Rohan further added to his statement, "It is an amazing coincidence that DDLJ, an all-time blockbuster, was released by YRF during its 25th-year celebrations and this year, history has repeated itself with Pathaan as it has become the highest grossing Hindi film worldwide (original format) during YRF’s 50-year celebrations!
"We are thrilled to give the audience an opportunity to watch DDLJ and Pathaan, which are going to run simultaneously on the big screen, during this period. YRF has been fortunate to become home to India’s biggest cinematic IPs including DDLJ and Pathaan from YRF’s spy Universe and we hope both these films make up for an amazing viewing experience for people during Valentine’s week."
DDLJ will be released in 37 cities across India, including Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Gurgaon, Lucknow, Faridabad, Dehradun, Delhi, Noida, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Guwahati, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Indore, Trivandrum, Chennai, and Vellore.
