'Thank You For Letting The Sun Shine On Pathaan': Shah Rukh Khan

Fans all across the globe are in complete awe of the film with many grooving to the beats of 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' in the theatres. Shah Rukh's film also marks his comeback to the theatres after four years of being away from the cinemas.

The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. Moreover, the Siddharth Anand directorial was released in three languages Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.