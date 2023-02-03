ADVERTISEMENT

'Let Us Meet Soon': Shah Rukh Khan's Reply to Paulo Coelho's 'Legend' Tweet

Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Pathaan' is a raging success at the box office.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
'Let Us Meet Soon': Shah Rukh Khan's Reply to Paulo Coelho's 'Legend' Tweet
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently reeling from the success of his film Pathaan has left the audience in complete awe. Fans across the globe are flocking to the theatres to enjoy his spy-thriller. And now it seems, Paulo Coelho, the celebrated Brazilian author, took to Twitter to praise Shah Rukh. 'King Khan' also replied to the actor on Friday, 3 February 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

 His tweet read, "King. Legend. Friend. But above all great actor (for those who don't know him in the West, I strongly suggest My Name is Khan – and I am Not a Terrorist)." 

SRK also went on to reply to the tweet, "You are always too kind my friend. Let us meet up sooner than soon! Bless you."

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Pathaan marks Shah Rukh's comeback after being away from the cinemas for over 4 years. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles.

Shah Rukh will also be seen in Dunki and Jawan.

Also Read

All The Box Office Records Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' Has Broken So Far

All The Box Office Records Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' Has Broken So Far

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Shah Rukh Khan   Paulo Coehlo 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×