Podcast | The Romantics Review: The Father-Son Duo That Changed Indian Cinema

Smriti Mundhra’s series puts a spotlight on how Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra came to make the films that they did.
Pratikshya Mishra
Pratikshya Mishra reviews The Romantics

The Romantics is an ode to YRF but more than that, it is a love letter to Indian cinema. Smriti Mundhra’s series puts a spotlight on how Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra came to make the films that they did which became irreplaceable parts of Indian cinema’s legacy in itself. 

Tune in to listen to my full review!

