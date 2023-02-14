'The Romantics' Dir on Why Aditya Chopra Agreed to Speak on Camera After Denying
Smriti Mundhra speaks about her fan moment with Shah Rukh Khan & Ranbir Kapoor while shooting The Romantics.
The much-awaited four-part docu-series on Yash Raj Films, The Romantics, released on Netflix on Tuesday, 14 February. The show celebrates the legacy of Yash Chopra through a series of interviews by actors who have worked with him over the years. Yash Chopra's son Aditya Chopra has given an interview for the same, and he has faced the camera after 28 years.
The Quint caught up with The Romantics director Smriti Mundhra to speak about the show and how she convinced Aditya to face the camera. "It wasn't an easy process at all. It took a lot of time and convincing. I had pitched the idea about this docu-series and I wanted access to the archives. I thought if the project was greenlit by Yash Raj Films, people would be willing to talk to me because of the regard they have for the family. Adi Chopra gave me all the help and access, but he had initially refused to appear on camera".
Smriti said as the filming began for the docu-series, she had conversations with Aditya about the history of the studio, his father's legacy, his legacy etc. "I took little steps and suggested that his bits be recorded on video so that he can have it archived. Eventually, I took the leap and edited his interview bytes in the series. When I showed it to Aditya, he saw how important his presence is in a docu-series about the legacy of his family and his father. That's how he was convinced", Smriti added.
Smriti also spoke about her fan moment with Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor. "Ranbir is one of my favourite actors from this generation. As for Shah Rukh, he is someone who has experienced so much of this industry for better or for worse. What was amazing about talking to him was that he is a historian himself of Indian cinema. He had so much to share, not only about his experience as an actor and a star but also a fan of cinema. That was very fascinating".
The Indian Matchmaking director even opened up about how Rishi Kapoor's interview will stay with her forever.
Watch the video for more.
Editor: Arnab Chakravorty
Topics: Shah Rukh Khan Yash Raj Films Yash Chopra
