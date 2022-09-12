How These Promotional Strategies Helped 'Brahmastra' Win Over Fans In The South

S. S. Rajamouli, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji in a promotional event at Vishakhapatnam.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Ayan Mukerji's magnum opus, Brahmastra is doing exceptionally well at the Box Office. At a time when big-budget Bollywood films like Laal Singh Chaddha are meeting with quite an underwhelming response, the Ranbir-Alia starrer opened at Rs. 75 crore worldwide.
As of now, the Indian collections have crossed 100 crore since its release on 9 September. Ayan Mukerji took to social media to announce that the worldwide collections, after Brahmastra's first weekend at the box office, stand at Rs 225 crore. "Putting out good energy for the next few weeks of Brahmāstra’s Journey at the Cinemas," writes the filmmaker in a heartfelt caption.
Having released in four South Indian languages: Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, Brahmastra has minted 15 crore in the south Indian market, according to a report by Business Today.
There's a key factor responsible for such high numbers after Bollywood's largely dry spell at the Box Office; and that is Brahmastra's South-focused promotions.
Produced by Dharma Productions and Star Studios, the film not only stars South superstar, Nagarjuna but has also involved veteran Telugu filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli.
In December of last year, Rajamouli took to social media to announce his collaboration with the project. Unveiling the film poster, he wrote, "Glad to be presenting Brahmastra Part One: Shiva in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Hope you like the Motion Poster and everything from #Brahmastra that comes after this. See you all in theatres on 09.09.2022 @BrahmastraFilm"
Their commitment to the South demographic continued when they commenced their film promotions from Vishakhapatnam. Ranbir Kapoor, flanked by Ayan Mukerji and S. S. Rajamouli on both sides, were greeted by fans with garlands and cheers.
In successive promotional events, the team took various attempts to cater to the South audiences. From Nagarjuna, Ranbir and Rajamouli eating traditional South Indian meals amidst promotions to Alia Bhatt singing the Telugu version of their hit song, Kesariya at an event in Hyderabad - their relentless efforts to expand the film into a pan-India project did bear fruitful results.
Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is the first installment of a trilogy. With a making budget of 410 crore, the film is on an uphill climb towards achieving Blockbuster status.
With Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise, Jr NTR's RRR and Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 taking box offices by storm across India, Team Brahmastra's attempts to especially cater to South Indian viewers stands to be a success.