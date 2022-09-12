How These Promotional Strategies Helped 'Brahmastra' Win Over Fans In The South

Ayan Mukerji's magnum opus, Brahmastra is doing exceptionally well at the Box Office. At a time when big-budget Bollywood films like Laal Singh Chaddha are meeting with quite an underwhelming response, the Ranbir-Alia starrer opened at Rs. 75 crore worldwide.

As of now, the Indian collections have crossed 100 crore since its release on 9 September. Ayan Mukerji took to social media to announce that the worldwide collections, after Brahmastra's first weekend at the box office, stand at Rs 225 crore. "Putting out good energy for the next few weeks of Brahmāstra’s Journey at the Cinemas," writes the filmmaker in a heartfelt caption.