SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' Becomes the Most Popular Indian Film on Netflix Globally
RRR was filmed in four other regional languages including Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.
Netflix, on Thursday, 23 June, declared filmmaker SS Rajamouli's periodic action drama RRR, the most popular Indian film on its platform. Netflix revealed that the Hindi dubbed version of the film, which has a total runtime of 3 hours and 2 minutes, was streamed for "over 45 million hours", across the world.
RRR, which was originally filmed in Telugu, was premiered in its Hindi version, on Netflix on 20 May, two months after its global theatrical release in IMAX, IMAX 3D, 3D, and Dolby Cinema formats. The film stars Ramcharan and N T Rama Rao Jr in the lead roles. Bollywood stars, Ajay Devgan and Alia Bhatt also play significant roles in this periodical drama.
The film has so far made over Rs 1,200 crore at the box office worldwide, making it one of the most popular Indian movies of 2022.
Netflix, took to its Instagram and revealed that RRR is the most popular film ever from India globally. The post read, "Roaring at the top!! #RRRmovie."
The fictional film which is set during the pre-independence period, follows the story of two real-life Indian revolutionary heroes - Alluri Sitaram Raju and Komaram Bheem, who lived in the 1920s.
The film garnered a largely positive response from its viewers and the critics for its successful action-packed sequences, grand ethereal sets and the epic dance duel between the lead actors in the song 'Nacho Nacho.'
The pan-India film was also dubbed in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada and is currently available for streaming in all the four regional languages on ZEE5.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.