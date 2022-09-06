ADVERTISEMENT

'Pushpa' Star Allu Arjun Celebrates Ganesh Visarjan With Daughter Arha

The actor was spotted at Geetha Arts with his daughter as they bid adieu to Lord Ganesha.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
'Pushpa' Star Allu Arjun Celebrates Ganesh Visarjan With Daughter Arha
i

Pushpa star Allu Arjun was recently photographed with his daughter Arha, celebrating Ganpati Visarjan at Geetha Arts, in Hyderabad on 5 September. In a video that surfaced online, the actor can be seen dancing with his daughter, as they bid adieu to Lord Ganesha.

ADVERTISEMENT

The father-daughter duo seemed to have a gala time at the celebration, as the Ala Vikunthapurramuloo actor breaks a coconut in his first attempt, for Ganpati visarjan in the video.

Allu Arjun looked charming in his all-black kurta, while his daughter was dressed in a pink and white checkered dress. Sharing the video on his official Instagram handle, he wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Morya."

On the work front, Allu Arjun will be soon seen in and as Pushpa Raj alongside Rashmika Mandana in the film. While, Farhad Faasil will also reprise his role of Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in the upcoming film.

Also Read

Allu Arjun on Working in Bollywood: ‘Hindi Is Out of My Comfort Zone But...’

Allu Arjun on Working in Bollywood: ‘Hindi Is Out of My Comfort Zone But...’

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Allu Arjun   Ganesh Visarjan 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×