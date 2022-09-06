'Pushpa' Star Allu Arjun Celebrates Ganesh Visarjan With Daughter Arha
The actor was spotted at Geetha Arts with his daughter as they bid adieu to Lord Ganesha.
Pushpa star Allu Arjun was recently photographed with his daughter Arha, celebrating Ganpati Visarjan at Geetha Arts, in Hyderabad on 5 September. In a video that surfaced online, the actor can be seen dancing with his daughter, as they bid adieu to Lord Ganesha.
The father-daughter duo seemed to have a gala time at the celebration, as the Ala Vikunthapurramuloo actor breaks a coconut in his first attempt, for Ganpati visarjan in the video.
Allu Arjun looked charming in his all-black kurta, while his daughter was dressed in a pink and white checkered dress. Sharing the video on his official Instagram handle, he wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Morya."
On the work front, Allu Arjun will be soon seen in and as Pushpa Raj alongside Rashmika Mandana in the film. While, Farhad Faasil will also reprise his role of Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in the upcoming film.
