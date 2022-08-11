‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ Review: Film Stays True to the Spirit of ‘Forrest Gump'

Laal is slow. It’s easier for him to follow orders than make his own decisions. But a lot of what he does is guided by his love for Rupa. The scenes between Aamir and Kareena are some of the most heartwarming, luminous moments in the story. Kareena is absolutely radiant, imbuing Rupa with just the right dose of sensitivity and compassion. There is a lilting quality to this union and the film is richer for it. Mona Singh as Laal’s mother is astonishingly convincing and never misses a beat. Manav Vij as the embittered injured soldier who slowly has a change of heart gives us another winning performance.

Overall, Laal Singh Chaddha is made up of many memorable, heartwarming moments. It says a lot that will leave us smiling or moist eyed. But in its eagerness to not upset anyone, it at times overcompensates and simplifies issues that would ideally need more poignant thought and commentary.

Our rating: 3.5 Quints out of 5