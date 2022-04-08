ADVERTISEMENT
Cinema Is Like a Religious Place for Me: KGF Actor Yash on His Journey
Tune in to this episode of Itni Starry Baatein.
KGF Chapter 2 will be released nationwide on 14 April in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. Directed by Prashanth Neel, this action drama, which is a sequel to KGF Chapter 1, has Yash in the lead role.
Ahead of the film's release, we speak to Prashanth Neel and Yash on this episode of Itni Starry Baatein. We ask the director about the release of the movie in five languages, and speak to the actor about his look in the movie and his journey in the industry.
Tune in!
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×