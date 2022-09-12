Old Photo of a Nearly Empty Theatre Falsely Linked to Brahmastra’s Screening

Fact-check: The claim states that theatres were almost empty for Brahmastra.
An image showing a handful of people in a movie theatre is going viral on social media with a claim that this was the situation at the movie screening of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.
However, this is an old picture from 2020. The photo was clicked at Carnival Cinemas, Noida during the Unlock 5 amid the coronavirus pandemic after the movie theatres were reopened for the public.
Several users on social media took a dig at the movie by stating that the movie is heading towards a disaster, while crediting the 'Bollywood boycott' trend.
On conducting a simple reverse image search on Google Images, we came across a report by an English daily newspaper Deccan Herald published on 17 October 2020.
The image was credited to a news agency, Press Trust of India (PTI).
Deccan Herald carried this image in 2020.
We looked for an archive on PTI images and found the same photo from October 2020.
The image was taken by PTI in 2020.
Further, according to the reports, Brahmastra crossed Rs 100 crore in India and Rs 200 crore worldwide. Trade analyst Sumit Kadel also tweeted that the movie recorded the 'biggest weekend of all time for Hindi film'.
Clearly, an old photo of an almost empty theatre was falsely linked to Brahmastra's release.
