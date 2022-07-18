ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter Is Unhappy About These Lines From ‘Kesariya’, & the Memes Are Hilarious

Any guesses?

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ayan Mukherji released the first song of Brahmastra, ‘Kesariya’ amid some serious buzz for its full version. The teaser released in April had netizens all across the country demanding that the entire song be put out soon too, and the makers have obliged.

The song has already gone viral, and people have loved it– for the most part. One line of the song goes, “Kajal ki siyahi se likhi hai tune jaane kitno ki love storiya.” This line, especially the “love storiya” part seemed like a major misfit in the song for Twitter users. Many have made memes about how the rest of the song compares to that one line, and we are loving this new content that’s coming our way.


