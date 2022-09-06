Pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Promote 'Brahmastra' in Style

Ayan Mukerji's highly anticipated film, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, is finally releasing on Friday, 9 September. The makers and the actors alike have left no stone unturned to promote the film. On one such occasion, Alia and Ranbir were seen in traditional wear, all done up to promote their film. Ayan was also present, although he was in his casuals.