Pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Promote 'Brahmastra' in Style

'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is slated for its release on 9 September.

Ayan Mukerji's highly anticipated film, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, is finally releasing on Friday, 9 September. The makers and the actors alike have left no stone unturned to promote the film. On one such occasion, Alia and Ranbir were seen in traditional wear, all done up to promote their film. Ayan was also present, although he was in his casuals.

  • 01/06

    Alia Bhatt on her way to promote 'Brahmastra'

    (Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

  • 02/06

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji all set to promote 'Brahmastra'. 

    (Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

  • 03/06

    Ayan Mukerji on his way to poromote his film 'Brahmastra'

    (Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

  • 04/06

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt promote 'Brahmastra' and pose for the cameras

    (Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

  • 05/06

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt promote 'Brahmastra'

    (Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

  • 06/06

    Ranbir Kapoor on his way to promote 'Brahmastra'

    (Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

