Bigg Boss OTT 2 Ep. 49 Written Update: Ugly Brawl Between Avinash and Abhishek

Bebika shared with Pooja Bhat that Jia poked me and wanted to initiate a fight. Jia told Avinash that it is really difficult to talk to Bebika. Avinash said that yes I also feel so but I think there's no clean slate of yours in her mind.

Abhishek advised Jia that Jad might be evicted this week, therefore you should sort her differences with him. Jia replied that it is really difficult and I am not sure that I can do it.

Bigg Boss announced a task in which garden area has been turned into a punishment zone. At each round in the task, Abhishek being the first finalist and last captain of the BB house has to name one housemate who should be punished. Bigg Boss further said that the results of this task will affect the ration of the house.