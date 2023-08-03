Bigg Boss OTT 2 Ep.48 Written Update: Pooja Got Emotional After Finale Task

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Episode 48 full written update on 3 August 2023.
The Bigg Boss OTT 2 episode 48 started with a funny conversation between Elvish, Abhishek , and Bebika. Abhishek asked Avinash that why is Jad in bad mood? Avinash replied that may be he is not liking that I have again started talking to Jia.
Avinash asked Jad that why is he so disappointed? Jad replied that please do not mind. Jia told Avinash that Jad is acting like a sadist because he was enjoying when I was alone and not talking to anyone.
Avinash asked Jad that why is he not talking to him properly? Jad replied that I don't want to discuss it and I am happy that you are now okay with Jia.
Abhishek told Bebika that I think Avinash is weak in the game, therefore I think that first Avinash will go out of the house followed by Jad and Jia. Bebika replied that I want Jia to go out first.
Manisha complained to Abhishek and Elvish and said that none of your family members gave me a star during the task. Bigg Boss announced that it is time for a task between Pooja and Abhishek for ticket to finale task and last captaincy of the house.
There are fruit baskets in the garden area. The slides in the garden will deliver fruits to each of the baskets. Housemates will support their favorite contestant and help them in collecting as much fruits as they can. In the end, contestant with maximum fruits will win the ticket to finale and become last captain of the house. Bebika and jia will be the Sanchalak of the task.
Contestants were getting aggressive during the task. Bigg Boss announced that there is an important rule for this game and that is only the contenders have to protect their baskets. Pooja told Bigg Boss that since she has a shoulder dislocation, she can't fight physically with Abhishek. Bigg Boss told her to swap with someone. Later, it was decided that Jad will represent Pooja and protect her basket.
Bigg Boss announced that the ticket to finale task is now over. Jia and Bebika announced that Abhishek has the maximum number of fruits in his basket. Bigg Boss announced that Abhishek becomes the last captain of the house and has won the ticket to finale. Pooja bashed Abhishek and told him that he played the task disrespectfully and not fairly.
Abhishek and Pooja got into an ugly verbal spat because Abhishek was too much aggressive during the game. Pooja told Avinash that winning at any cost is not a win for me. She said that it is really disappointing that there comes too much aggression during tasks.
Jia advised Abhishek to talk to pooja at least once. Abhishek replied that she could not take the defeat. Elvish agreed to Abhishek that Pooja is not able to take the defeat.
Abhishek talked to Pooja that he was not aggressive unnecessarily during the task because almost everybody attacked him. Pooja replied that this is not the way to win a task and he is not here to lose dignity.
Pooja was seen crying as she got upset with Abhishek's behavior during the ticket to finale task. Jad told Pooja, Avinash, and Bebika that Abhishek is overconfident about winning the game. He further said that I wish somebody knocks some sense into him.
Abhishek told Manisha and Elvish that Pooja will not sleep today because she is hurt. Pooja told that she will do the duties that she has been doing and she won't contribute extra. She added that it is not because Abhishek is the captain, it is because everyone in this house should learn to fulfil their duties.
Bebika told Elvish and Manisha that she wishes that Jia should get evicted from the house first because she is not worth going ahead. Bebika confronted to Abhishek that why did he said that he brought audience into the show because it is sounding arrogant.
Jia told Abhishek that Manisha is way better than Bebika. Abhishek replied that you have not known us more yet, we are way better compared to Pooja, Avinash, and others.
Pooja and others were discussing about the finale task. Jad said that I am proud that we played and lost with dignity. Jia and Abhishek were discussing about Jia and Jad's relationship. Jia said that I used to consider him a family but he broke it because of a stupid reason. The episode ended there.
