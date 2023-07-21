Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 35 Written Update: Pooja Wins the Captaincy Task

Abhishek also gets into an argument with Avinash. They call each other names and they lose their cool and it turns into a huge fight. Everyone else tries to calm down Abhishek since he’s the task supervisor. They are seen cursing and hurling abuses at each other. Again, Avinash and Aashika are seen screaming at each other. In this round, Abhishek again chooses Pooja and she removes Avinash’s name since Jad will be a better captain.

Pooja starts playing with clay and asks Jad to enjoy it too. Manisha is strategizing with Elvish and Abhishek for the task. Pooja also becomes a part of the conversation. The buzzer is heard again when Bebika starts removing clay from Pooja’s board and everyone starts playing with the clay. Manisha helps Pooja because she wants her to become the captain. The rest of the housemates remove Jad’s clay. In this round, Abhishek takes Pooja’s name again and she removes Jad’s name from the captaincy task. And with this the task ends and Pooja becomes the new captain. Later, few of the housemates are seen having fun in the pool.

The bell from the store room rings and the weekly ration is sent in good amount. Abhishek feels Pooja played smart in the task while Manisha refuses. Elvish asks Manisha to stop going behind Jad after how he behaves with her. Later, Avinash and Abhishek discuss their fight during the task. Falaq tries to calm down Avinash. Later, different groups are seen discussing Avinash and Abhishek‘s fight. A new brand-sponsored task needs three teams and they have to perform a dance together and the performance will be judged by Pooja. The winning team will get Lenskart’s glasses as a winning prize. The winning team includes Jad, Manisha, and Jiah. Later, Pooja thanks Manisha, Elvish, and Aashika for helping her in the captaincy task.