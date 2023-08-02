Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 47 Written Update: Mahesh Bhatt Entered BB House

The episode 47 of Bigg Boss OTT 2 started with morning Bigg Boss song. Pooja asked Bebika that has she reconciled with Elvish, Abhishek, and Manisha? Bebika replied yes I have because Dimple g made me promise and I have to keep it.

Bigg Boss announced that Dimple g should now come out of the room and she gave the star to Elvish. Bigg Boss told housemates that Bebika will be the manager of BB hotel today.

Bebika assigned housekeeping duties to the contestants. Jia's mother Surekha G entered the BB house and greeted all contestants. Jia got emotional seeing her mother but the later told her to stay strong.