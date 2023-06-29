Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 13 Written Update: Manisha vs Bebika; Know What Happened

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 13 on Thursday, 29 June 2023, started with Cyrus Broacha, Falaq Naaz, and Pooja Bhatt's discussion. They were talking about how Jiya Shankar, Abhishek Malhan, and Akanksha Puri discussed the nominations which are against the rules. Pooja stated that she is disappointed with Abhishek because he is disrespectful to women. She also said that it is naive of him to disobey the rules.
The three of them also discussed Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani's fight. Soon, a trendy Bollywood song was played which forced the other housemates to wake up and go to the garden. As the day begins for all the BB House contestants, Manisha is seen making breakfast in the kitchen while Cyrus and Jad Hadid talk about Bebika's temper. Falaq and Pooja are also present in the scene.
Manisha explains to Pooja that Bebika behaved rudely in the morning. Manisha wished her "Good Morning" but she made a face and did not reply. When Falaq tries to justify Bebika's position, Manisha explains her point of view and Falaq tells her to talk softly because she is too loud.
Abhishek enters the kitchen area and asks Pooja to get the garden area cleaned. Both of them get into a little argument by Abhishek does not stretch the discussion and leaves. Pooja talks ill of him to others present in the room. Avinash Sachdev also joins Pooja and starts criticizing Abhi.
Later, Manisha goes to Abhi and informs him about what's going on in the kitchen. She tells him that Avinash and Pooja spoke ill of him. Abhi says that he did not show attitude to anyone, rather, he has been friendly to Avinash.
Jiya tries to solve her problems with Avinash. Two of them talk about their grievances and Jiya confesses that she is doing this because Jad convinced her. She also confesses that Avinash's behaviour hurt her because she thought they shared a "genuine bond". Avinash also talks about his grievances. Both sort their problems out.
When Manisha and Abhi see them talking, they say that Jiya should have some "self-respect". After some time, Bigg Boss calls everyone in the living area. He says that while Team Black has more members, Team White is short of one so they must add a housemate for fair play.
Team Black including Pooja, Avinash, Cyrus, Bebika, Falaq, and Manisha get into a discussion as to which members should join the other team. After an intense discussion, they decide to choose Bebika and Manisha. Now, Team White has to select one person from them.
Team White including Abhishek, Jiya, Akanksha, and Jad go for a discussion. They choose Manisha between the two. Akanksha and Jiya seem to be quite happy with the decision. Manisha reveals to Bigg Boss that Bebika wanted to join Team White to create problems later on.
Cyrus asks Bebika and Manisha to talk about their differences in the bedroom area where nobody is present. However, both stick to their point of view. Even though Bebika asks for forgiveness for her words, Manisha is not keen to repair the bond. Cyrus is not able to stop the fight.
Manisha and Bebika come to the living room while fighting. Later, Bebika leaves the place and joins Pooja, Avinash, and Falaq outside. Falaq asks Bebika to stop fighting and Avinash mocks her.
Manisha sits with Abhi and tells him that Falaq is the real snake in the house. She feels Falaq is trying to increase the fight between Bebika and her. Afterwards, Bigg Boss comes up with a new game for the housemates.
Avinash reads the rules of the "Vico Vajradanti Task". Each contestant has to pick one housemate and tell about his/ her flaws. The contestant also has to give advice to the other housemate and give the Vico Vajradanti toothpaste as a gift.
Falaq gets annoyed with Manisha at the end of the task. Both of them start fighting and Bebika is also dragged into it. Manisha says that Falaq follows a "copy and paste" behaviour where she pastes others' opinions as hers. Falaq calls Manisha diplomatic.
Bebika also calls Manisha diplomatic and advises her to follow her own opinion. However, Manisha replies that she does not listen to others and has her own opinions. She calls herself "one piece".
Abhi and Pooja also have a heart-to-heart conversation after the task. Abhi says that he does not disrespect women while Pooja says that he should be more polite. Both sort out their grievances at the end of the task.
On the other hand, Falaq and Jiya have a conversation where they talk about their problems. Falaq says that she has no problem with Jiya and she holds no grudges against her. She also confesses that she does not trust anyone easily because of her past trauma, which she is still healing from.
Jiya tells that she understands where Falaq is coming from. She understands her trust issues. Both hug each other. Pooja also tells Manisha that Falaq is not against her.
While Pooja and Manisha are having a discussion in the bedroom area, Bebika sits outside and comments that everyone is troubling Pooja a lot. A little later, everyone comes outside in the garden.
Jiya hugs Pooja and tells her this is the first time she hugged her without being conscious. Pooja laughs and says she has never been conscious. Towards the end of the episode on Thursday, Jiya hugs Jad and says all the good things that happened today were because of him. The episode ends here.
