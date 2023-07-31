Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 45 Written Update: Toughest Nomination Task So Far

Manisha told Elvish that you should flatter Bebika if you want her to talk to you. Elvish replied that I don't know how to praise girls and therefore I won't do it. Elvish went to Bebika and told her that I swear on my mom, I don't have an experience about how to convince girls, so please listen to me once. Bebika ignored her and continued her make up. Elvish apologized to Bebika and told her that whatever came out of my mouth was just in the heat of the moment. He ended his conversation by saying that take your time and I am again sorry.

Abhishek went to Bebika who was resting in her bed and told her that she doesn't look good in a mute mood. He apologized to her and said that I don't want you to see me or Elvish in a negative way.

Elvish told Pooja that you and me have cultural differences but still you encouraged me to dance and advised me, so thank you very much.