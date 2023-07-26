Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 40 Written Details: Ticket to Finale Task Happens Today

After Team A, it is time for Team B to make viral content and they start playing as soon as the buzzer is heard. Manisha and Abhishek target Bebika and ask her questions. Pooja interrupts in the middle and says that they are sounding fake.

Pooja says that even though they belong to the same team, she finds Abhi and Manisha talking in a fake tone. They should change the tone and be more real. Manisha is upset with Pooja after this.

Abhishek confronts Pooja and tells her that this is his tone. Both of them have a conversation about this and Abhi feels that he has successfully created some content out of it.

Later, Manisha goes to Jiya and asks her to confess her real feelings for Abhishek. Jiya says that she will talk directly to Abhishek about this. Manisha also asks Avinash whether Bebika was fair in the previous day's task. At the end of the conversation, she says that Avinash always supports the wrong people.

Once Team B's turn is over, Manisha expresses to Abhishek that Pooja has upset her. She found her words demotivating. Abhishek also replies that Pooja Bhatt was unfair. However, Abhi is glad that he has given some viral content while talking to Pooja.

Manisha also speaks to Pooja after the task. Pooja says that it would be nice if they had the conversation during their turn. This would create some viral content and the audience would like it.

Now, it is the turn of Team C to create some content. Elvish asks Aashika if she has any feelings for him. However, they are unable to have a proper conversation because Bebika keeps interfering.