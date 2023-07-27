Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 41 Written Update: Ticket to Finale Second Task Today

Check out the Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 41 written details for 27 July 2023 here.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 41 aired on Thursday, 27 July 2023, started with the contestants waking up to an energetic Bollywood song. As the episode proceeds, Bebika is lying on her bed because she is unwell and complains to Pooja that she will not cook food anymore because others humiliate her. Pooja tries to explain to her that everyone appreciates her efforts in the house.
Pooja also tells Bebika that Abhishek appreciated her cooking the other day. In the kitchen, Avinash asks Manisha when will Bebika stop this cooking topic. Manisha says that this will not stop unless some big fight takes place. On the other hand, Jiya used Abhishek's towel by mistake and Pooja says sharing is caring. Abhishek complains to Elvish, Manisha, and Aashika that this is very unhygienic. He does not like sharing his brush and towel.
As the episode continues, Bigg Boss explains the new task for today to the BB OTT contestants in the living room. The new task is among Bebika, Elvish, and Jiya, the three contestants of Group C, who won the Ticket to Finale task on Wednesday.
Bigg Boss also says that the other contestants will play a very important role today. Among the three, the contestant who wins today will not only reach the finale episode directly but also will become the captain for this week as Puja's captaincy ends. Avinash reads the rules of the task to others.
On the sound of the buzzer, players have to steal toys and pebbles from the shopkeepers and put them in other's stalls. They have to keep playing this till Bigg Boss announces to stop. In the end, the shopkeeper with the most amount of pebbles wins the Ticket to Finale second task.
Bigg Boss announces that Avinash is the supervisor for today's task. The game begins and Elvish, Jiya, and Bebika collect as many toys as they can. Elvish, Abhishek, Manisha, and Aashika strategies their game plan to make Elvish win.
As the task starts, all shopkeepers start selling their toys. Puja tries to play fair while Jad and Avinash support Bebika and Jiya. Manisha and Aashika are trying to loot Bebika and Jiya.
Jad understands Aashika, Manisha, and Abhishek's strategy. He tries to protect Jiya's box of pebbles but gets into an ugly fight with Aashika. When Jad and Jiya try to talk about their game plan, Aashika stands near the store. This infuriates Jiya and they both start fighting.
Again the sound of children is heard and people start buying the toys. Abhishek protects Elvish's box of pebbles and Jad says that's wrong. He tries to stay near the box and Abhishek throws Jiya's box of pebbles.
When the buzzer goes off and everyone is looting the stores, Abhishek and Avinash get into a massive fight. Abhishek accuses Avinash of being an incompetent supervisor who is not playing fair. He says that he is not allowed to keep the pebbles in his hand. Avinash says Abhi is doing the same thing and there is no rule written that this cannot be done.
Avinash says that Abhi is jealous of his smartness while the latter says that he is dumb. Both call each other names and others try to stop their fight. Again the sound of children is heard and selling starts. Jiya tells Avinash that she feels this is the last round so he should give his pebbles to her by purchasing a toy.
Luckily, Bigg Boss announced that the task is over and Avinash should count the pebbles. After counting, Avinash tells that Elvish and Jiya are tied as they have 58 pebbles each and Bebika has 25 pebbles. Bigg Boss asks the contestants to take a decision on whether there should be a winner or no winner at all.
After a lot of discussion, Avinash announces that there should be no winner. At the end of the task, Pooja explains to Abhishek that he should play his own game. He should not get so aggressive while saving his friends.
Jiya thanks Avinash for helping her with the task today. Later, Manisha, Jiya and Pooja are in the kitchen when Manisha prepares food and takes it for her friends. Pooja says that there is no more roti left so Manisha says she will make more for Jiya and Avinash. Jiya says that Manisha never asks anyone before cooking food and she asks everyone before making food.
Later, Abhishek experiences a terrible headache and Manisha gives him a head massage. When Abhishek is lying down alone, Jiya asks about his health. Manisha and Aashika discuss in the kitchen that she is faking her concern.
Towards the end of the episode, Aashika, Manisha, and Elvish are in one bed. Manisha says that she wants to sleep there only. Abhishek jokes with her. Outside, Jad, Pooja, and Avinash are having a conversation. Soon, the lights turn off and the episode for today comes to an end.
