Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 41 Written Update: Ticket to Finale Second Task Today

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 41 aired on Thursday, 27 July 2023, started with the contestants waking up to an energetic Bollywood song. As the episode proceeds, Bebika is lying on her bed because she is unwell and complains to Pooja that she will not cook food anymore because others humiliate her. Pooja tries to explain to her that everyone appreciates her efforts in the house.

Pooja also tells Bebika that Abhishek appreciated her cooking the other day. In the kitchen, Avinash asks Manisha when will Bebika stop this cooking topic. Manisha says that this will not stop unless some big fight takes place. On the other hand, Jiya used Abhishek's towel by mistake and Pooja says sharing is caring. Abhishek complains to Elvish, Manisha, and Aashika that this is very unhygienic. He does not like sharing his brush and towel.