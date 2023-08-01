Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 46 Written Update: Family Members Entered the BB House

On Day 46, Bigg Boss OTT 2 started with the morning wake up song. The Bigg Boss house was turned into a BB hotel, Jad and Avinash guessed that it may be related to people entering the house.

Jia told Abhishek that Jad is angry with me and I don't care. Bebika shared with Pooja that Jia was pampered by Jad and she even flirted with him then how come she says that he is my father figure. Pooja said that let us not get into all this.

Abhishek told Manisha and Elvish that me and Manisha are the villains of the house but Avinash is the winner according to the housemates. Elvish said that we are not here to do nothing. Abhishek further added that this looks like a Bigg Boss in parallel universe.