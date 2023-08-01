Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 46 Written Update: Family Members Entered the BB House

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Episode 46 full written updates on 1 August 2023.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
On Day 46, Bigg Boss OTT 2 started with the morning wake up song. The Bigg Boss house was turned into a BB hotel, Jad and Avinash guessed that it may be related to people entering the house.
Jia told Abhishek that Jad is angry with me and I don't care. Bebika shared with Pooja that Jia was pampered by Jad and she even flirted with him then how come she says that he is my father figure. Pooja said that let us not get into all this.
Abhishek told Manisha and Elvish that me and Manisha are the villains of the house but Avinash is the winner according to the housemates. Elvish said that we are not here to do nothing. Abhishek further added that this looks like a Bigg Boss in parallel universe.
Jad asked Avinash that what is going in the Kitchen. Avinash replied that they are just blabbering and they want me to react but that is not gonna happen. Manisha told Abhishek that only me and you are villains in this house because we stand up against other housemates openly.
Manisha told Jad that he is an amazing person but it would be great if he could forgive Jia. Jad replied that Jia backstabbed me and Avinash, therefore I can't forgive her.
Bigg Boss asked housemates to gather in the living room. A video of Jad's daughter was displayed on the monitor. She was saying about his father Jad and what he does for her. Jad got emotional after seeing the video and later cleaned his face. He told housemates that I knew it was my daughter's laugh even before seeing the video.
Bigg Boss asked Jad how was the surprise? Jad replied it is the best gift so far. Bigg Boss announced that this is a task and the family of housemates will enter into the house. At the end of the task, the winner will win a final captaincy and ticket to finale task.
In the Bigg Boss hotel task, there will be housekeeping staff, receptionist, and chef. All of them have to entertain the guests who in turn will give stars to other housemates except their relatives. In the end the two housemates with maximum stars will become contenders of the last captaincy task and ultimately the winner will get ticket to the finale.
In the first round, Manisha is receptionist, Avinash and Jia are head chefs, and Pooja, Elvish, Jad, and Bebika are housekeeping staff. Avinash's mother Pooja Sachdev entered the house and met all the housemates.
Pooja told Avinash's mom that Avinash has become her great friend and she will come to their house for having food. Avinash's mother replied you are welcome. Abhishek and Manisha gave a house tour to Avinash's mother. Pooja told Bebika that Manisha was not supposed to give house tour to the guest and it looks fraudulent.
Manisha asked Avinash's mother that Avinash doesn't entertain any girl in the house and is he like that in reality? Avinash's mother replied that he and his papa are like that in reality.
Avinash asked his mother that is he looking good in the game and is he playing well? His mother replied that he is playing quite well. Bebika gave a manicure to Avinash's mother being a housekeeping staff.
Jia asked Avinash's mother that whom she likes the most besides Avinash and Pooja Bhat. She replied that I like all of you. Manisha requested Avinash to dance with her and both danced.
Bigg Boss announced that Avinash's mother must now come out of the house but before that she should give a star to any contestant except Avinash. Avinash's mother announced that she will give a star to Pooja Bhat because her behavior and game is good. Avinash hugged her mother and she exited the house.
Pooja told Jad that Jia talked to me and the conversation was mainly about you. Jad said that Jia flipped her words and she didn't say father figure word. Pooja said let us discuss it later.
In the second round, Manisha's dad entered BB house as guest. Manish hugged him emotionally and told him that his beard is long and he should have shaved. Manisha's father greeted everyone, and told Pooja that he is a great fan.
Bigg Boss welcomed Manisha's father Manoj Kumar. Manisha asked her father about the game and he said that you, Abhishek, and Elvish play really well and are top 3 contestants.
Manoj Kumar called Jad as the best man in BB house. Jad brought some food for Manoj Kumar and he fed Manisha, Elvish, and Abhishek. Manisha told Bebika to do palm reading of her father. Bebika told him that he has a chance for second marriage, and he will get lot of money through his daughter.
Manoj Kumar told Pooja that she is well maintained even at this age. Pooja blushed and thanked him for the compliment. Manisha danced with her father along with Elvish, and Abhishek.
Manoj Kumar advised Manish and Abhishek to stay friends till the end. Bigg Boss announced that Manoj Kumar must now come out of the house and give a star to any housemate except Manisha. Manoj Kumar gave the star to Abhishek and exited the house.
In the third round, Avinash was receptionist. Bebika and Manisha head chefs, and rest of the members house keeping staff. Abhishek's mom entered BB house and met all the housemates.
Abhishek's mother said that I am thankful to BB house because my son learned household chores here. Bigg Boss welcomed Abhishek's mother Dimple g and announced that she will stay in the house overnight.
Abhishek got emotional in front of his mother and said that he missed her a lot. Dimple g told Abhishek that he is doing really great in the game. She said that it is not easy to stay with strangers in the house.
Bebika told Jia that she should impress Abhishek's mother if she wants to be with Abhishek. Jia replied that he should get me first then I will try to think about him. Elvish, Abhishek, and Manisha apologized Bebika in front of Dimple g, and she replied that it is okay. Later, Dimple g told all of them to hug each other.
Dimple g told Abhishek that he should not have used foul language against Avinash or age shamed him. Abhishek said that I don't know I have become too much aggressive in this house.
Bebika asked Dimple g that is Abhishek this much aggressive outside house as well? She replied that he is the quietest kid in our house and I don't know what has happened to him here.
Bebika told Jia not to make roti for Jad because he doesn't want it from her hand. Jia cried and Pooja consoled her. Jad told Avinash that Jia has a rude personality and nobody would like to work with her outside the house.
Pooja told Jia that Jad is hurt and he is trying to do same to you. Pooja told Jad that do not bring food in between the fight. Jad agreed and said I won't do it now.
Abhishek asked his mother that does it look like there is something going on between Jia and him. His mother replied that do not spoil your image and focus on the game. Abhishek said that I don't have any feelings for Jia but it gets awkward in front of the camera when she flirts with me. Dimple g replied that it is quite evident.
Elvish gave a manicure to Dimple g. Abhishek and Elvish were seen pulling Bebika's leg in front of Dimple g. Avinash told Pooja that Jia has no one to talk except her and Abhishek.
Abhishek told his mother that it is extremely difficult to survive in this game. He said that the first month is the toughest one, therefore I don't think that a wildcard contestant can win this show. Abhishek said that this show is a torture and the episode ended there.
Check this space regularly to get the daily updates of Bigg Boss OTT 2.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)