Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 38 Written Update: Devils vs Angels Task in the BB House

Bigg Boss announces that as a reward, Team Devil's dinner will be arranged by him. All the members seem to be quite happy with the announcement.

As the episode progresses, we see Manisha and Bebika still fighting. Abhishek is also a part of the fight as he is annoyed with Bebika for pushing Manisha. He says that she has no right to physically abuse another contestant.

Manisha and Bebika also drag in each other's family during the fight. The other contestants try to stop the fight between the two. Later, Jiya goes to Abhishek, Elvish, and Manisha to talk about the issue. She says that they should not have dragged each other's family.

Pooja Bhatt and Avinash Sachdev also reach there to talk about their views. Pooja clarifies that she is not taking sides. If this fight continues then she will not be able to help. She also says that she did not know Bebika commented on Manisha's family.