Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 43 Written Update: Salman Takes Elvish's Class

The weekend ka Baar of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 begins with the discussion in the house between Abhishek and Bebika where they talk about how well Bebika cooks and the flirtatious behaviour between Jiah and him. Then Pooja and Jad are seen angry with the messy and forgetful behavior of Aashika that she forgets to clear garbage bags everyday. Pooja and Avinash discuss the equation Abhishek and Bebika share like when her group asked her to cook she denied but she started cooking after Abhishek asked her to do so. The housemates feel that Bebika and Abhishek share a toxic love bond.

Salman Khan begins weekend ka vaar by pointing out how Elvish shouldn't have used certain words on the show but he said it indirectly through his introduction of the episode. Then he discusses the low phases of the contestants' career. Then Salman asks who feels they have performed well to which Pooja and Manisha raise their hand. Then Salman asks each contestant where did they feel they had gone wrong this week. Then Salman asks to re-fabricate the whole fight between Bebika and Manisha but they hesitate. Salman tells Bebika that no one show her in negative light if she doesn’t behave a certain way. He also addresses the fact how Manisha influences people negatively and puts oil in the fire.