Bigg Boss 16, 24 January Episode 116 Written Update - Shiv vs Priyanka
Here's the full written update of Bigg Boss 16, 24 January 2023 Day 116.
Bigg Boss 16, 24 January 2023 Full Written Update: The episode started with Bigg Boss announcing a new task in which housemates had to decide whether Nimrit's captaincy was up to the mark or not.
There was a board with 30 rings. Housemates had to give reasons and remove the rings from the board, At the end if there will be less than 20 rings on the board then Nimrit will no longer be a captain and the ticket to finale will be taken away from her.
Bigg Boss gave one reason himself and said that Nimrit talks in English and told Archana to remove one ring from the board. Tina gave one reason that most people were seen sleeping in the game. A feud was seen between Priyanka, Tina, Shiv, and others.
Archana gave one reason that washroom was unclean during Nimrit's captaincy. One ring was removed from the board. An ugly verbal spat was seen between Shiv and Priyanka.
Bigg Boss told contestants that you are not interested in playing the task so Nimrit's captaincy is still on and so is the ticket to finale. Bigg Boss announced that the task is over now.
During the task Priyanka told Shiv that he is dirty and doesn't respect girls. Shiv got furious and said that If I am characterless then why do all girls of the house talk to me. A heated argument occurred between Shiv, Stan, Nimrit, and Priyanka and that lasted for quite a long time.
Shiv confronted Shalin and asked why did he blame him and called him characterless. Shalin said that Priyanka doesn't want us to be friends and that is why she is using false accusations.
Bigg Boss called Priyanka and Archana into the confession room and told them that they are heartless. Bigg Boss asked why didn't you guys made soup for Tina because she is unwell.
Archana and Priyanka were seen sharing some funny moments with Bigg Boss. Priyanka scolded Tina for not sharing about her toothache. Priyanka said that we have to use Shalin's chicken for making the soup.
Priyanka asked Shalin if she can use his chicken for making soup for Tina and he said okay. Shalin went to Shiv and Stan and said that Priyanka talked to me nicely just for her own purpose.
Bigg Boss called Tina into the confession room and said that your doctor has come along with his van. Bigg Boss said that you will talk to the doctor only about the treatment and after coming back you won't make any special demands otherwise you will be asked to take a voluntary exit. Tina said she will only go for the treatment.
Morning anthem played. Tina called Archana but she refused to talk. A tiff was seen between Archana, Tina, and Priyanka over rotis. Shalin discussed with Shiv, Stan, and Nimrit and said that he is scared of Priyanka and Tina and wants to maintain distance from them.
Archana was seen narrating some funny poetry to Nimrit. Shalin spent some time and said that he is feeling better today.
The episode ended there.
Check this space regularly for daily written updates of Bigg Boss 16.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment
Topics: Salman Khan Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 16
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.