Bigg Boss 16, 24 January Episode 116 Written Update - Shiv vs Priyanka

Bigg Boss 16, 24 January 2023 Full Written Update: The episode started with Bigg Boss announcing a new task in which housemates had to decide whether Nimrit's captaincy was up to the mark or not.

There was a board with 30 rings. Housemates had to give reasons and remove the rings from the board, At the end if there will be less than 20 rings on the board then Nimrit will no longer be a captain and the ticket to finale will be taken away from her.

Bigg Boss gave one reason himself and said that Nimrit talks in English and told Archana to remove one ring from the board. Tina gave one reason that most people were seen sleeping in the game. A feud was seen between Priyanka, Tina, Shiv, and others.