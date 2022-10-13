FAQ | Delhi's Dengue Tally Crosses 2,000: What Symptoms to Watch Out For?

With monsoons slowly subsiding in India, dengue cases have yet again gone up. So much so that over 1,238 cases were reported in Delhi in October so far — This is the highest number of dengue cases recorded in the month of October in the last five years.

The total tally of dengue cases in the national capital this year has gone up to over 2,000.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday, 11 October, ordered all Delhi hospitals to “reserve 10-15 percent beds for patients of vector-borne diseases,” FIT had earlier reported.

But should you care or be concerned that cases are rising again? Can you take preventive measures? Is there a cure? FIT decodes it for you.