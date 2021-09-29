Food for Dengue: What to Eat and What to Avoid?
Diet for Dengue Patients: What to Eat and What to Avoid in Dengue Fever
Dengue is a viral infection transmitted by mosquitoes, it is not directly transmitted from person to person.
Symptoms of dengue can range from persistent fever, rashes, muscle and joint pain, pain behind the eyes, yellow palms, etc.
Till date there is no specific treatment or vaccine for dengue. Treatment is given depending on the symptoms of the person. There are no prescribed medicines but the medicines are given to either elevate or reduce the symptoms.
There is also no specific diet plan for the dengue patients but a few health tips have proven to make the recovery quick and easy.
Foods to Include in Diet for Dengue
In case a person is infected with dengue, there is no need to get worried about. Proper diet and nutrition strengthens the immune system of a person to help him fight dengue. A dengue patient must rest, eat in small intervals and consume enough fluids throughout the day.
As we know, food helps us recover from diseases and it shall do the same in case of dengue. There are few foods that helps us more than other to recover from dengue and helps us get better faster.
Fluids
It is important to take fluids while suffering from dengue fever. Make sure to have fluids throughout the day and apart from drinking plenty of water include fluids like lime water, coconut water, fresh fruit juices, kokum and other home made vegetable soups. According to WHO, in case of serious dehydration cases patients can be given ORS only if he or she is not diabetic. An ideal ORS solution can be prepared after reading the instruction on the package.
Vitamin C Rich Foods
Include foods rich in vitamin C as they help in quicker and sooner recovery. These foods include fresh orange, sweet lime, lime juice, guava, kiwi and amla that will promote the speedy recovery.
Vitamin C helps to recover the platelet count which prevents bleeding and platelet transfusion in severe cases.
Vitamin E, K and A present in the kiwis limit the risk of high blood pressure or hypertension and further helps in balancing the electrolytes in the body.
Papaya leaf Extracts
Crushed papaya and papaya leaf's juice is considered as one of the best home remedies to treat dengue fever. Papaya leaves are believed to have properties that increase the platelet count in the body and the loss of platelets is one the main symptoms of dengue.
The presence of iron and other antioxidants prove to make it a healthier option. One can wash the papaya leaves, crush them to extract their juice and add some lemon and black salt for the better absorption of nutrients. One can also prepare the wheat grass juice but these juices must be prepared at home in a hygienic way.
Protein Rich Diet
Patients suffering from dengue fever must be on a diet rich in protein. Proteins helps to regain immunity, weight and the muscle loss due to the fever. Protein rich foods like fish, eggs, meat and other dairy products can help you battle the dengue faster.
Loss of appetite is also one of the symptoms during dengue and in such cases patients can consume vegetable soups or chicken broth. Vegetarians can have ell cooked sprouts, thick dals, sprout pancakes or roasted nuts like almonds, walnuts, sunflower seeds and pumpkin seeds.
Vegetables and Spices
Doctors recommend to include vegetables like spinach, broccoli and spices like turmeric as well as fenugreek.
Spinach is rich in iron and omega-3 fatty acids which helps to strengthen immunity and prevents the sharp decline of platelets.
Turmeric mixed in milk has been consumed since ages. It has antiseptic properties, boosts metabolism and helps in faster recovery.
Broccoli is rich in minerals, antioxidants and vitamin K which promotes the regeneration of blood platelets.
Foods to Avoid in Dengue Fever
Recovery from dengue is not a quick and easy journey. People need to understand that they have to follow a healthy and light diet for a few weeks even after they have overcome the severe symptoms of the disease. Here are the few foods that should be avoided at all costs.
Oily and Fried Food
Doctors recommend that dengue patients should have a healthy and light diet. They must avoid any kinds of oily or fried foods like fritters, French fries, chips, pickles commonly found in the Indian kitchen because these foods increase the levels of cholesterol and unhealthy fats resulting in high blood pressure. It may slow your journey to recovery and harm the immune system as well.
Caffeinated Drinks
Doctors suggest consumption of fluids throughout the day to the dengue patients. But the fluids like water and juices should not be replaced by caffeinated drinks like tea and coffee. Caffeine filled beverages may cause muscle breakdown, excessive fatigue and hinders the body to recover from dengue.
Spicy Food
After fried and oily food, people recovering from dengue must avoid spicy foods like Chinese, Indian curries and gravies. They are not only unhealthy but hinders the dengue treatment and makes the body feel heavy and bloated. Moreover, spicy food can cause heartburn, reflux diseases. acid around the stomach that does no good to a dengue patient.
Alcohol
Dengue also affects the functioning of the liver and causes leak in the capillaries. It is better to avoid the consumption of alcohol or other alcoholic beverages because liver needs time to return to its normal functioning and carelessness in this case may lead to a rare but fatal condition of liver failure.
