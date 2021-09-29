Food for Dengue: What to Eat and What to Avoid?

Dengue is a viral infection transmitted by mosquitoes, it is not directly transmitted from person to person.

Symptoms of dengue can range from persistent fever, rashes, muscle and joint pain, pain behind the eyes, yellow palms, etc.

Till date there is no specific treatment or vaccine for dengue. Treatment is given depending on the symptoms of the person. There are no prescribed medicines but the medicines are given to either elevate or reduce the symptoms.

There is also no specific diet plan for the dengue patients but a few health tips have proven to make the recovery quick and easy.