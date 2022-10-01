Another Monsoon, Another Dengue Surge: Why Does This Repeat Every Year?

This year, Delhi has already reported 525 dengue cases - the highest since 2018, according to a report by the Municipal Cooperation of Delhi.

Kolkata has been seeing a surge in dengue cases everyday for the last few week with the city recording 621 fresh cases in the past one week alone. Kolkata also reported 2 deaths in the past 48 hours.

The real numbers, according health officials, are likely to be far higher.