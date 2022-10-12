Cough Syrup Deaths: Notice to Maiden Pharma for 'Not Conducting Standard Tests'

The WHO had issued alerts against four cough syrups manufactured by an Indian company after 66 kids died in The Gambia. Image used for representation.
After the death of 66 children in the Gambia which has been linked to an Indian company’s cough syrups, the Haryana Drug Authorities and the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) issued a show cause notice to Maiden Pharmaceuticals on 7 October.
According to the notice, to which Maiden Pharmaceuticals has to respond by 14 October, the company did not perform “the quality testing of propylene glycol for diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol.” The World Health Organization (WHO) had earlier pointed out that diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol could be responsible for the deaths.
The show cause notice was issued under the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules (1945) Section 85 (2). According to the Economic Times, the investigation report was shared with the Union health minister on Tuesday, 11 October, while the test reports from Kolkata are still awaited.
Not just this, questions are also being raised over whether the company also tampered with the expiry date of the cough syrups. The notice stated:
The Haryana drugs authority also pulled up the company for not mentioning in the analysis report which batch numbers of propylene glycol, sorbitol solution, and sodium methyl paraben were used to manufacture the four cough syrups that have been now banned in the Gambia.
The notice said, “At the time of investigation, none of above said products were found to be (monitored) in stability chamber.” It added, “Propylene glycol (batch number E1007/UP, E1105149) had failed as per certificate of analysis for the test in respect of water but was declared as of standard quality.”
