Cough Syrup Deaths: Notice to Maiden Pharma for 'Not Conducting Standard Tests'

After the death of 66 children in the Gambia which has been linked to an Indian company’s cough syrups, the Haryana Drug Authorities and the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) issued a show cause notice to Maiden Pharmaceuticals on 7 October.

According to the notice, to which Maiden Pharmaceuticals has to respond by 14 October, the company did not perform “the quality testing of propylene glycol for diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol.” The World Health Organization (WHO) had earlier pointed out that diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol could be responsible for the deaths.