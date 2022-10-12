Microplastics Detected in Human Breast Milk For The First Time: What We Know

The research found that the traces of microplastic were composed mainly of polyethylene, PVC and polypropylene, all of which are found in packaging.

The mothers' patterns of consumption of food and drinks in plastic packaging, and usage of personal hygiene products stored in plastic containers were then tracked.

However, no correlation was found with these products and the presence of microplastics in the samples.

The researchers concluded that this shows the presence of microplastics in today's environment "makes human exposure inevitable."