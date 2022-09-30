Why Lecanemab, The New 'Breakthrough' Drug For Alzheimer’s, Is Different?

Being hailed as a “breakthrough” and a “historic moment” this week in the Science world is Eisai and Biogen’s new drug lecanemab, which reportedly “slows the pace of the brain’s decline” in people suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

The drug was given to 1,795 Alzheimer’s patients every two weeks during an 18-week trial, and it was found that their “cognitive decline” had slowed by 27 percent – essentially, having an effect on people who are still in the early stages of the disease.