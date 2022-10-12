World Arthritis Day: Why Younger People Suffer From This Condition?

What is the first image that comes to your mind when someone mentions arthritis? Is it an older person struggling to walk or get up from bed, or their hands shivering as they try to hold a cup of tea?

To be honest, when someone mentions it to me, the first image that pops into my head is that of Raju’s father in 3 Idiots. Granted, he suffered from paralysis and not arthritis, but isn’t that the most accurate description of the disease?

As it turns out, it is not. Arthritis is fairly common in young people and children. A study by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, conducted between 2013-15, showed that 7.1 percent people, out of the total population aged 18-44, suffered from some form of arthritis.

On World Arthritis Day, FIT spoke to experts to find out why and how younger people can suffer from arthritis, and whether it can impact other aspects of their life.